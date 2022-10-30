It’s probably fair to say that Real Madrid and their fans were left unimpressed by the performance of referee Mario Melero Lopez on Sunday as they dropped points for the second time this season with a 1-1 draw at home to Girona

The home team were particularly incensed with the decision to award the penalty that led to Cristhian Stuani’s equaliser and then late on when Rodrygo had a goal disallowed.

Of course there’s always some irony in fans and players of big clubs complaining about refereeing decisions but regardless, let’s take a look at some of the decisions and talk them through. We are going to focus on three key points.

1. Marco Asensio handballs to give away penalty

Right, this is the big one.

With just under 15 minutes left of the game Girona had a corner. It was swung in and Madrid eventually got it clear. They broke well and had a great chance to score but while that was happening the Girona players were going crazy, pointing to their hands and saying it should have been a handball.

Lopez went to the monitor and watched the footage. Below you can see the footage he saw as well as a screenshot of the key incident.

This feels harsh. As you can see below the ball cannons off Asensio’s chest onto his arm and I’m not sure you can necessarily argue that his hands are in an unnatural position.

You can see why the referee has given it, as there’s an argument to be made that the position of Asensio’s hands mean that it prevented the ball from possibly falling to a Girona player.

The more you see it the worse it gets and there is an argument to be made that La Liga has a real issue with the way penalties are being given out.

Verdict: Real Madrid are correct, wrong decision

2. Rodrygo goal disallowed for foul on keeper

After Stuani had scored the penalty, Madrid pushed for the winner and thought they had found one when Rodrygo bundled home on a counter-attack.

But Lopez came charging in and immediately disallowed the goal, pointing to Paulo Gazzaniga and indicating that the Girona keeper had control of the ball.

Replays showed that Gazzaniga had loose control of the ball with one hand before Rodrygo poked home. This led to a furious reaction in the Bernabeu from fans and players.

At this point it feels very important to consult the rules. This is what the FA’s website has to say on the matter:

A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when:

the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save

holding the ball in the outstretched open hand

bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air, and;

A goalkeeper cannot be challenged by an opponent when in control of the ball with the hand(s).

I think you can argue pretty clearly that the second bullet point applies here. Gazzaniga has the ball in his hand or his hand on the ball when Rodrygo kicks it. There isn’t really a lot more to say about it.

It's also worth pointing out that - per Euan McTear - Girona had a goal like this ruled out during their 3-2 defeat at Almeria last week. So if anyone knows the rules here, it's them.

Speaking after the game on this one Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said: "If the goalkeeper had his hands on the ball then it's a foul."

Verdict: Referee is correct, good decision.

3. Toni Kroos red card

Look, this is a red card. Kroos had already been booked and this is just a clear second yellow, there is nothing else to say.

Remarkably this is the first time Kroos has been sent off in his professional career, over 700 games!

Verdict: Referee is correct, easy decision.

So that’s two decisions right for the referee. The penalty call is tight and as I said whilst I do feel it’s harsh, you can absolutely see why it was given by the referee when you consider where Asensio’s arm was when the ball hit him.

Reaction from players and staff

Carvajal did add after the game: “We are not going to give the officiating more thought, it has been whistled and that's it.”

Girona manager Michel said: “Football-wise I think that Rodrygo's goal was correct, but the rule says that if the GK puts his hand it's a foul.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was NOT amused after the game.

"I don't like talking about these things, but today I will," Ancelotti said in his postmatch conference. "The first situation is quite clear. [Asensio] didn't touch the ball with his hand. I spoke to him. He touched it with his chest."

"His left hand was in a strange position, and if he touched the ball with his hand there could be a doubt. But he didn't. They invented it. The second one is more debatable. [Gazzaniga] didn't have total control [of the ball]. You can have an opinion on that, you can give it or not. What surprises me is the penalty."

"This was a difficult game, but that's normal at this stage [of the season], we were on track with the goal. Then the 'non- penalty' cost us the points."

"Marco [Asensio] says it hit his chest and then his hand," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added. "In theory, I think that after a rebound like that, it isn't handball. I don't think it would be given in the Champions League. Today they decided it was handball. It's strange. Sometimes it's handball, sometimes it isn't. You don't know. But we have to look at ourselves too."

