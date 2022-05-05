Kylian Mbappe has not made a decision on his future with Paris Saint-Germain, according to his mother.

Le Parisien reported on Thursday evening that a breakthrough had been made, with the player close to putting his name to a new deal.

The French outlet said a two-year contract, with an option for an additional season, was close to being penned.

There were huge numbers quoted, with a €100 million loyalty bonus, along with wages of €50m a year after tax.

The report claimed an "oral agreement" had been struck, with an official announcement to follow.

There has been no word from PSG or the player, but Mbappe’s mother - who has been handling the negotiations - took to Twitter to deny any agreement is in place.

"There is no agreement with PSG (or any other club),” Fayza Lamari

. “Discussions are still ongoing regarding Kylian's future in a climate of serenity to permit him to make the right choice, in the respect of all parties.”

Real Madrid are said to remain in the hunt for the striker, whose present commitment comes to a close at the end of June.

On the pitch, PSG recently wrapped up the Ligue 1 title - but the Champions League remains elusive and there is likely to be change in the summer with coach Mauricio Pochettino’s position under threat.

