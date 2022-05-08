Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Parc des Princes / 08.05.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. ES TROYES AC: PSG LOOK TO RETURN TO WINNING WAYS AGAINST A TROYES SIDE IN NEED OF POINTS TO ENSURE THEIR LIGUE 1 PLACE FOR NEXT SEASON
- All
- Highlights
64'
UNLUCKY FOR UGBO
Troyes' Canadian forward does brilliantly in a physical duel with Marquinhos on the left side of the box but unluckily slips over as he tries to turn the Brazilian.
62'
MOULIN RACES OUT OF HIS GOAL
Di Maria sprints onto a Messi through ball but Troyes keeper Moulin gets their first, blocking the Argentinian with his body far from goal.
As he does so, the whistle blows for offside against Di Maria.
59'
VAR RULES OUT NEYMAR GOAL
PSG seemed to have restored their lead after a lovely first-time finish from Neymar but, following consultation with VAR, the goal is ruled out for a foul by Mbappe on Palmer-Brown in the build-up.
54'
VAR SAYS 'NO PENALTY'
Achraf Hakimi runs onto a dangerous through ball and tumbles to the grass in the Troyes box but despite the attention of a Troyes defender, no penalty is awarded.
52'
DI MARIA CHARGES FORWARD
The Argentinian leads PSG's attack forward but has to check back when he finds no supporting runners with him.
49'
Penalty
Florian Tardieu
ESTAC Troyes
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL TROYES!
Florian Tardieu's Panenka pulls Troyes level, at 2-2.
The boyhood Marseille fan races to the Troyes fans and whips them into a frenzy after his excellent chipped penalty.
47'
PENALTY TROYES
Presnel Kimpembe hauls Renaud Ripart down after some clever footwork from the big forward left the defender wrong-footed.
2nd Half
45'
THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY
Troyes surge into action from the kickoff as they look to find an early equaliser.
HT
DI MARIA'S ASSISTS RECORD
The Argentinian's assist for PSG's opener tonight was his 112th for the club in all competitions, extending his club record.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME
PSG lead at the break thanks largely to some strong individual performances. Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe notably showing both skill and steel in the opening 45 minutes but Troyes have shown quality, too and are by no means out of the game.
45'
PSG PILE ON PRESSURE
The hosts pile on three consecutive corners to end the half but can't find that vital third goal.
44'
MBAPPE GOES CLOSE
More aggressive pressing sees Mbappe win back possession deep in the Troyes half.
He shows his strength to hold off Troyes defenders and whips a powerful right-footed shot towards goal.
The French striker didn't put his shot wide enough though, and Troyes keeper Moulin makes a strong save.
38'
NEYMAR SCORES BUT HE'S FLAGGED OFFSIDE
After a frantic passage of play, Messi's shot cannons back off the left post but and falls to Neymar but the Brazilian was offside and the goal is ruled out.
Still 2-1.
36'
TROYES TACTICS PAYING DIVIDENDS
With PSG enjoying the majority of both field position and possession, Troyes are conceding the flanks to their hosts and instead looking to flood midfield with bodies and win back possession.
The best Troyes chances are coming from this.
34'
PALMER-BROWN GOES CLOSE
Erik Palmer-Brown - the defender who conceded the penalty earlier - heads just over the bar from a Troyes corner.
32'
ALMOST AN INSTANT RESPONSE
Another beautiful cross from the left foot of Angel Di Maria drops into the path of Lionel Messi but Messi can't quite get his effort on target.
30'
Goal
Ike Ugbo
ESTAC Troyes
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOAL TROYES!
Nuno Mendes makes a dreadful mistake, passing across his goal under pressure and Ike Ugbo intercepts on the edge of the box.
The young Canadian forward fires a well-placed shot beyond Navas to drag Troyes back into the match, 2-1 down.
28'
HALF-CHANCE MBAPPE
Achraf finds Di Maria at the right edge of the Troyes box and slides a pass between three defenders but Mbappe's first-time flick can't make it through the forest of legs and Troyes clear.
27'
MBAPPE RETURNS TO THE PITCH
After receiving treatment for several minutes, Mbappe is now back in his position on the left wing.
25'
Penalty
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL PSG!
Neymar shoots to the bottom left corner and converts the penalty to extend his excellent recent scoring record to eight goals in eight games.
PSG lead 2-0 and Troyes can feel a little hard done by.