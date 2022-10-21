AC Ajaccio v PSG live! - All the latest from this Ligue 1 match as Kylian Mbappe gives PSG the lead!
Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade François Coty / 21.10.2022
Live
47'
GOOD SAVE!
A ball is played over the top to release Bernat, who makes a forward run into the box down the left and is in acres of space, but just before he can get the shot away, Leroy rushes out to take the ball off his toes to force the corner.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF!
We are back underway here on the Corsican coast!
-
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: AJACCIO 0-1 PSG
So far, so good for PSG as they have the lead here at the Stade Francois-Coty. Despite not being at their best, they have created the superior chances, and are deservedly in front. More to come in the second half so get that cup of tea on the go and stay with us!
45+2'
SO CLOSE!
Fabian Ruiz lets fly with a curling strike from the edge of the penalty area. He aims towards the far-left corner, and it drifts inches wide of the post.
45+1'
GOOD BLOCK!
Mbappe is in acres of space down the middle, and he has Messi to his left as PSG are two vs two in attack. He unselfishly plays it to the Argentine, who opts not to shoot first-time, and has to evade a challenge from Gonzalez. Just as he is about to pull the trigger, Youssouf slides in to make a crucial block.
45'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.
41'
WIDE!
Mbappe is once again lightning quick, and is played in behind down the left channel, but as he approaches the goal, his effort is poor once more and goes wide of the target!
40'
GOOD DEFENDING
Marchetti leads a break for the home side and combines well with Coutadeur. He slides in El Idrissy, but the forward loses out to Marquinhos, who makes a good challenge to deny him any attempt at goal.
38'
NOT LONG UNTIL HALF-TIME
It has not been a vintage performance by PSG by any stretch of the imagination, but they find themselves ahead as we slowly approach the end of this first-half.
35'
WHAT A MISS!
Mbappe has a rare moment of poor quality! Hakimi bursts down the right flank, and easily beats Kone for pace down that side as he gets in behind the defender. He squares it back to Mbappe - who is inside the penalty area on the left-side - but the Frenchman's first-time effort is skewed well over the bar from close range!
34'
WELL CAUGHT!
Ajaccio have a free-kick from range, around 40-yards out. Coutadeur tries to float a ball into the area, but Donnarumma easily catches.
31'
FOUL!
El Idrissy pulls Verratti to the ground mid-run and PSG have a free-kick. They then quickly work it forward to Hakimi down the right, but his low cut-back into the box is cleared.
28'
MBAPPE'S OPENING GOAL
Take a look at the strike that put PSG in front here at Stade Francois Coty.
24'
Paris Saint-Germain
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Offsides1
GOALLLLL! PSG LEAD!
Mbappe strikes for the away side! Messi plays him in down the left with a nice through ball in behind, and the Frenchman finishes prolifically with his right foot past Leroy, who had no chance of keeping his finessed strike out!
After a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside, the goal stands.
22'
Paris Saint-Germain
Marco Verratti is booked for clipping the heels of Bayala.
Yellow card
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
21'
AC Ajaccio
JUST OVER THE BAR!
That is the home side's best chance of the match! Belaili stands over the free-kick from the left, and it is a well-worked move from the training ground as he lays it off to Marchetti on the edge of the box, but his strike from distance narrowly goes over the bar!
20'
AC Ajaccio
ANOTHER FREE-KICK FOR AJACCIO
Verratti is penalised by the referee outside the penalty area for fouling Moussiti-Oko, and the Italian is incensed at the decision, as he pleads his innocence.
17'
FREE-KICK TO AJACCIO
The hosts have a potentially dangerous free-kick opportunity from the edge of the box, as Mukiele is adjudged to have deliberately have used his arm to control the ball in the air.
It comes to nothing, however, as Belaili's strike cannons into a PSG player.
13'
GOOD SAVE!
Messi's free-kick takes a wicked deflection off Moussiti-Oko in the Ajaccio wall, but it is still going in towards the bottom-left corner, so Leroy is called into action to tip it away for a corner, after adjusting his footing to account for the deviation in the flight of the ball.