Monaco v Lyon Live: Lyon have a chance to go top with a win, while the Monegasques are looking for consistency after a rough start

Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Stade Louis II / 11.09.2022
Live
AS Monaco
Second half
2
0
77'
Olympique Lyonnais
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 11/09/2022 at 20:21 GMT
    77'
    EMBOLO LOOKING FOR A FOUL, AGAIN
    He's going to keep trying until he gets one, it seems.
    75'
    DOUBLE SUB FOR LYON
    Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Rayan Cherki are on to try to inspire a comeback for the visitors.
    Thiago Mendes
    Off
    Thiago Mendes
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Rayan Cherki
    On
    Rayan Cherki
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    74'
    LYON LOOK LOST
    The two goals in rapid succesion have hit Lyon rather hard. They've lost their shape and are really lacking a spark.
    72'
    VANDERSON CAN'T CONTINUE
    Aguilar comes on in place of the Brazilian.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    VANDERSON DOWN
    Monaco's right-back is down for some time requirinng medical treatment. He is able to limp off under his own steam, though.
    68'
    MALANG SARR ON FOR MARIPAN
    The goal scorer is withdrawn as Monaco look to freshen up their defence for the closing stages.
    Guillermo Maripán
    Off
    Guillermo Maripán
    AS Monaco
    AS Monaco
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks3
    Malang Sarr
    On
    Malang Sarr
    AS Monaco
    AS Monaco
    67'
    GOLOVIN GOES CLOSE
    The Russian cuts in on his right foot and whips a shot which beats Lopes, but also beats the far post.
    65'
    LUKEBA BOOKED
    Lyon's defender crosses in front of Embolo as the pair race for a long ball, but Lukeba throws out an arm which catches his adversary in the face.
    It could have been a red.
    Castello Lukeba
    Yellow card
    Castello Lukeba
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    63'
    Guillermo Maripán
    Goal
    Guillermo Maripán
    AS Monaco
    AS Monaco
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks3
    GOAL MONACO
    Caio Henrique swings in the free kick and Guillermo Maripan beats his marker to head home unopposed.
    A knockout blow for Lyon?
    62'
    DEMBELE ON FOR CAQUERET
    Lyon add an attacker in place of a midfielder as they search for the equaliser.
    59'
    MONACO TURNING THE SCREWS
    The home side are right on top now, as they look to press their advantage and secure the result.
    57'
    GOLOVIN DANCES THROUGH AGAIN
    Monaco almost score again as their Russian playmaker slips away from defenders and swings his cross into a dangerous area, but it is cleared by Lyon in extremis.
    56'
    Benoît Badiashile
    Goal
    Benoît Badiashile
    AS Monaco
    AS Monaco
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    GOAL MONACO
    Badiashile escapes the attention of Mendes in the Lyon box and heads home the corner with ease.
    54'
    HEROIC DEFENDING LUKEBA
    A dangerous cross looks to be a certain goal as Embolo moves to strike, but Lukeba somehow gets a touch on the ball to divert it away for a corner.
    53'
    Live comment icon
    GREAT BALL TOLISSO
    A lovely around the corner pass from Tolisso finds Lacazette in space on the right, but the ex-Arsenal striker's shot is straight at Nubel.
    50'
    MONACO UNDER SIEGE
    Lyon are enjoying their best spell of the match right now, but have yet to break through.
    49'
    GUSTO WINS ANOTHER CORNER
    The young Frenchman picks up possession in his own half and drives towards the Monaco box.
    His cross rebounds out for a corner.
    48'
    Live comment icon
    LYON BLOW BIG CHANCE
    A clever short corner catches Monaco napping, and Caqueret floats a cross into a dangerous area.
    Tolisso heads it down, but Lacazette's shot is blocked and Monaco escape.
    47'
    GUSTO SWINGS ONE IN
    Cutting back onto his left, Lyon's full-back puts it into a dangerous area and Monaco scramble to clear.
    2nd Half
    46'
    KICK OFF
    Monaco get us underway and Golovin tests Lopes almost immediately. The goalkeeper has to scramble to deny him.