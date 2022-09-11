Monaco v Lyon Live: Lyon have a chance to go top with a win, while the Monegasques are looking for consistency after a rough start
Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Stade Louis II / 11.09.2022
Live
77'
EMBOLO LOOKING FOR A FOUL, AGAIN
He's going to keep trying until he gets one, it seems.
75'
DOUBLE SUB FOR LYON
Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Rayan Cherki are on to try to inspire a comeback for the visitors.
Off
Thiago Mendes
Olympique Lyonnais
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Rayan Cherki
Olympique Lyonnais
74'
LYON LOOK LOST
The two goals in rapid succesion have hit Lyon rather hard. They've lost their shape and are really lacking a spark.
72'
VANDERSON CAN'T CONTINUE
Aguilar comes on in place of the Brazilian.
70'
VANDERSON DOWN
Monaco's right-back is down for some time requirinng medical treatment. He is able to limp off under his own steam, though.
68'
MALANG SARR ON FOR MARIPAN
The goal scorer is withdrawn as Monaco look to freshen up their defence for the closing stages.
Off
Guillermo Maripán
AS Monaco
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
On
Malang Sarr
AS Monaco
67'
GOLOVIN GOES CLOSE
The Russian cuts in on his right foot and whips a shot which beats Lopes, but also beats the far post.
65'
LUKEBA BOOKED
Lyon's defender crosses in front of Embolo as the pair race for a long ball, but Lukeba throws out an arm which catches his adversary in the face.
It could have been a red.
Yellow card
Castello Lukeba
Olympique Lyonnais
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
63'
Goal
Guillermo Maripán
AS Monaco
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
GOAL MONACO
Caio Henrique swings in the free kick and Guillermo Maripan beats his marker to head home unopposed.
A knockout blow for Lyon?
62'
DEMBELE ON FOR CAQUERET
Lyon add an attacker in place of a midfielder as they search for the equaliser.
59'
MONACO TURNING THE SCREWS
The home side are right on top now, as they look to press their advantage and secure the result.
57'
GOLOVIN DANCES THROUGH AGAIN
Monaco almost score again as their Russian playmaker slips away from defenders and swings his cross into a dangerous area, but it is cleared by Lyon in extremis.
56'
Goal
Benoît Badiashile
AS Monaco
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL MONACO
Badiashile escapes the attention of Mendes in the Lyon box and heads home the corner with ease.
54'
HEROIC DEFENDING LUKEBA
A dangerous cross looks to be a certain goal as Embolo moves to strike, but Lukeba somehow gets a touch on the ball to divert it away for a corner.
53'
GREAT BALL TOLISSO
A lovely around the corner pass from Tolisso finds Lacazette in space on the right, but the ex-Arsenal striker's shot is straight at Nubel.
50'
MONACO UNDER SIEGE
Lyon are enjoying their best spell of the match right now, but have yet to break through.
49'
GUSTO WINS ANOTHER CORNER
The young Frenchman picks up possession in his own half and drives towards the Monaco box.
His cross rebounds out for a corner.
48'
LYON BLOW BIG CHANCE
A clever short corner catches Monaco napping, and Caqueret floats a cross into a dangerous area.
Tolisso heads it down, but Lacazette's shot is blocked and Monaco escape.
47'
GUSTO SWINGS ONE IN
Cutting back onto his left, Lyon's full-back puts it into a dangerous area and Monaco scramble to clear.
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF
Monaco get us underway and Golovin tests Lopes almost immediately. The goalkeeper has to scramble to deny him.