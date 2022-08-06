Clermont Foot v Paris Saint-Germain live updates - latest Ligue 1 score in opening matchday!
Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 06.08.2022
19:25
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG TEAM NEWS
New PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has named his first starting lineup for Les Parisiens for this opening Ligue 1 game tonight for his side.
Kylian Mbappe misses out with an adductor issue.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar Jr, Sarabia.
Subs: Navas, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Paredes, Danilo, Zaire-Emery, Kalimuendo, Ekitike.
19:20
TEAM NEWS!
Clermont Foot: Diaw, Wieteska, Seidu, Ogier, Rashani, Neto Borges, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah, Saracevic, Andric.
Subs: Billong, Magnin, Khaoui, Kamdem, Mendy, Dossou, Baiye, Djoco, Chader.
19:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot 63 and Paris Saint-Germain at Gabriel Monpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand.
I am Ethan Van Ristell and thanks for joining me for our coverage.
Team news will be with you very soon!
