Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has called for the Premier League to allow five substitutions per match and to discuss changes to cup competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having taken charge in late November, Rangnick has only been on the touchline for three games as two were called off following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Rangnick says he is excited to experience the “tradition” of the festive period in England for the first time, but thinks changes to the rules would help the current situation.

“To play in England on Boxing Day, [around the] December 30 and January 2 is a big tradition. I'm looking forward to that, it's the first time in my coaching career that I will be part of it."

“But there could be two other issues that have been discussed in the past.

“England is the only top league that plays two cup competitions, in France they abolished the second one, we are the only country that plays two cup competitions, this is something we could speak about and discuss, the League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams to improve the financial situations of those clubs. But a tight calendar, too many games, this is something to speak and discuss.

“The other issue changed is you would have to have a replay, this had been changed now, other countries, you play extra-time and penalties, and never have replays, those are topics you could speak about.”

The Premier League is meeting with managers and captains on Thursday afternoon to discuss player welfare as fixture congestion becomes a growing concern.

Several managers have voiced their opinion that the league could help matters by allowing five substitutes every match, a rule that has stuck around the rest of Europe since it was introduced at the start of the pandemic.

“The five subs were implemented when Covid started, and I think it was the right decision to do that to save energy for players, especially if they have just recovered from Covid," said Rangnick.

“The same is true right now - we are in a similar situation to the one we had one-and-a-half years ago, therefore I don't see why it shouldn't be as it was one-and-a-half years ago. As far as I know, in Europe, England is the only country where they only allow three subs.

“I think it would be of great help to have five subs. I would be much more in favour of having five subs. I think we should seriously think about that again. Most of the players would be in favour of that.”

United have not played since December 11 but Rangnick says they have almost a fully-fit squad, with Paul Pogba the only absentee from training as he recovers from injury.

“We started on Tuesday, then trained yesterday and today, and we have 25 outfield players, so quite apart from Paul Pogba, he's the only one missing out, everyone else is on board.

The development of the last week was extremely positive. We will train tomorrow and there will be a day off for the players on Christmas Day and then we have the last training session here on Sunday and fly to Newcastle Sunday evening.

"They [the players] are all in good shape. The players have done their homework and they all had their schedules to train at home. They have stuck to it from what I have seen in training and, most of them, if not all, are available. Of course, I will have to make some difficult decisions as to who will start."

