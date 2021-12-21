Manchester United’s Carrington training ground has now been reopened following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The facility was closed on December 13 because of a number of Covid-19 cases which forced games against Brentford and then Brighton to be postponed.

United have said that players have now "started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis".

“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning," the club said in a statement.

“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture – the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday, December 27.

"Unfortunately, the games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed as the club had no option but to request that the matches were rearranged.

"The Premier League board took the decision to call the fixtures off, based on guidance from medical advisors."

The news comes as English football clubs across divisions have decided they will attempt to hold Christmas period fixtures despite the rising Covid-19 figures across the country.

United play Newcastle on December 27 and then Burnley on December 30 in their final game of the year.

