Ralf Rangnick says he has an opinion on who should be the next manager of Manchester United.

The 63-year-old succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss of United late last year and is expected to remain as head coach until the end of the season.

Rangnick will then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years and will likely have a heavy influence on who will be United's next permanent manager beginning next summer.

The German, who is United's seventh boss since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, says he has a view on who should succeed him at United but has not discussed it with anyone at the club.

"So far, we've not spoken about that," he told Sky Sports.

"Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here.

"I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that so it's all I can tell you."

Mauricio Pochettino is the bookmakers favourite for the United job while Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also considered one of the frontrunners.

Rangnick admits he is an admirer of Ten Hag who has won the Dutch league title twice with the Eredivisie club since his arrival in December 2017.

"I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there," he said.

"I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

"We've not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we've not spoken about him."

