Jack Grealish has become a principal ambassador for Special Olympics GB in a bid to promote greater inclusion in sport.

The Manchester City and England midfielder has committed to a long-term role with the non-profit organisation, which helps to provide training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.

“I've been thinking for some time about how I can best use the platform football has given me to create a positive change, and it had to be something really close to my heart,” Grealish said

“Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities.

“Nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and I can't stand bullying or discrimination! In my new role with Special Olympics GB, I'm proud to stand side-by-side with all the children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities, and the incredible families who support them.

“I hope that everyone in Great Britain gets behind Special Olympics GB and its incredible athletes and volunteers. So please follow Special Olympics GB on their social channels and together we can start to make a real difference.”

Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968 with the aim to end discrimination against those with intellectual disabilities.

They now reach more than five million athletes in over 190 countries.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, added: “Everyone at Special Olympics is delighted and excited Jack has agreed to join Special Olympics GB as a principal ambassador.

“After a truly challenging time for many people during the pandemic, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, there is so much positive momentum in Special Olympics GB at this time, it is the perfect moment to welcome Jack to the family.

“We look forward to continuing to add to our diverse group of Ambassadors to accompany Jack on his new mission with Special Olympics GB in the near future.”

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake Image credit: Getty Images

Niall Guite, Special Olympics World Games gold medallist, is delighted by the Man City’s midfielder’s involvement, in quotes published by Sky Sports they said: "I love football so much and it's amazing to be on the same team as Jack Grealish.

"To have such an important player and public figure supporting our community gives us all so much energy and motivation. Thanks Jack and welcome to Special Olympics GB!"

The announcement of Grealish's involvement comes a year before Special Olympics GB heads to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Summer Games next June.

Special Olympics GB wants to return to full-scale competition from June to September with a brand-new format, called The Special Olympics GB Summer Series of Sport.

