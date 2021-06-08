Crystal Palace are closing in on the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Palace are searching for a new boss after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of last season. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a row.

Espirito Santo has reportedly also been interviewed for the vacant position at Everton, but John Percy in the Telegraph says Palace are in advanced talks with the Portuguese, adding that an announcement could be made early next week.

Palace are in need of a substantial overhaul, with Andros Townsend, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward and Scott Dann all out of contract.

The Portuguese boss departed Molineux by "mutual agreement" after four years in charge which included bringing the club up from the Championship in 2018. The move came as a surprise, despite the club failing to match the heights of previous top-flight seasons.

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020, but finished last season in 13th position. Nuno's stock has risen, though, and he had been mentioned as a potential contender to take the vacant role at Tottenham.

