Dennis Bergkamp says Daniel Ek and the team trying to takeover Arsenal are not quitters and are “here to stay”.

The Dutch great is one of three club legends, along with Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, who have joined the Spotify founder in trying to oust the Kroenke family from north London.

Ek recently had a £1.8bn offer rejected, but Bergkamp says the Swedish entrepreneur has since gone back looking for more talks, although he has so far been rebuffed by the Americans.

"I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke (a club director) and his bankers," Bergkamp told Voetbal International.

"Whatever Kroenke's intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club.

Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys. We are here to stay.

Bergkamp says Ek is completely serious about his effort to buy the club, and understands what is needed to bring better times back to the Emirates, having watched the fallout from Arsenal’s attempt to join the failed European Super League.

"Daniel has been an Arsenal fan all his life,” said Bergkamp.

“He also appeared to be worried about the downturn at the club for some time. When the Super League dominated the news for days, Daniel just about exploded. That was when he wanted to continue and contact us.

“During a Zoom meeting with Thierry, Patrick and I, he shared his concerns and plans with us. That made an impression from the first moment.

It immediately became clear to me how deep the supporter relationship is with Daniel. I think that's important: Daniel doesn't see a takeover as buying a nice toy. On the contrary. He understands the passion of a football fan. Because he is one himself.

"He also wants to significantly increase the influence of the fans. Among other things by giving them a place in the club management. We think that is very important. We want to get close to the supporters."

Bergkamp says he has been affected by the club’s slump down the league, and how are now well out of contention for the title, having been one of the ‘Invincibles’ during 2003/04. He believes standards have slipped, and thinks Ek, together with himself, Vieira and Henry can regain a winning mindset.

"The club is in my heart, I have become a fan of players,” he said.

"Just like Patrick and Thierry, I recognise the Arsenal from our own time less and less. The ambition to win top prizes is in Arsenal's DNA. Never accepting loss.

That mentality has slowly disappeared. I sense resignation about the current situation. That is serious.

"As if, given the financial situation, it is normal for Arsenal to end in the middle bracket. That does not belong to this club. Arsenal's DNA must be restored."

