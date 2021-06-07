Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Norwich City to sign Emiliano Buendia.

Villa though confirmed they have won the race for Buendia’s signature, who was named the Championship Player of the Season.

The fee is believed to be £33 million, a club record for Villa, and could rise as high as £40 million with add-ons.

The transfer will see Norwich make a huge profit on Buendia, who paid just £1 million for in 2018 to lure him from Getafe.

Buendia was Norwich’s stand-out player last season and helped the Canaries secure promotion into the Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals from midfield and provided 16 assists, creating more chances than any other player in the Championship.

The signing is a huge boost to Villa who are eager to build on their eleventh-place finish in the Premier League.

There is also the issue of Jack Grealish’s future amid persistent speculation about interest in the England international.

Grealish will have the chance to bolster his price tag this summer at the European Championships and top clubs could come knocking for the talented playmaker if he impresses.

Buendia is in Argentina with his international side ahead of their participation in the Copa America.

Argentina play Colombia on Tuesday and Buendia is hopeful he will be able to make his debut for his country.

Villa confirmed Buendia will remain in Argentina and would undergo a medical and complete his transfer after that game.

Argentina are gearing up for the Copa America, but it is unclear if the tournament will actually go ahead amid the worsening Covid-19 crisis in South America.

Organisers were forced to suspend Colombia and Argentina as hosts due to rising Covid-19 cases in the countries and concerns have been raised about Brazil potentially staging the tournament.

