Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed he will hold talks with striker Harry Kane on Monday.

Kane’s future has been a major topic of debate after he failed to report for Tottenham training earlier in the week.

The England international moved to quell the speculation by releasing a statement on Friday, saying he had not refused to train and would return to the club “as planned” on Saturday.

Kane was not involved with the Spurs squad for the 1-0 win over Arsenal in a friendly on Sunday, but manager Santo confirmed the striker was back in the club’s bubble and talks would take place on Monday.

"It's true. Harry is with us," Nuno said. "He has to quarantine, he's in the Lodge but he's training. He already made the first day with the sports science [team]. He's with us. Good.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols that we have to apply.

I will speak with Harry as soon as possible because he's already at the Lodge. Not today, today was the day of the match but we have a training session tomorrow. Social distanced, hopefully I will speak with Harry."

"The process of quarantine we have to be very strict on that and not take any type of chances. The pandemic is still there. We have to be really careful.”

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, but Santo would not comment on the Argentina international.

"I will not speak about any player," Nuno said. "I will speak only about my players, Tottenham players, Spurs players. Nothing else."

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City next Sunday.

