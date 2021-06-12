Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as the new Managing Director, Football.

Paratici was with Juventus for eleven years after joining from Sampdoria before leaving at the end of the season after a tough campaign.

Paratici said: “I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the Club and the Chairman for the trust in me.

“Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

“I will dedicate all of myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the Club history.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, added “I've known Fabio for a number of years and he brings with him a wealth of experience in scouting, youth and football operations.

“He has an outstanding track record in assembling competitive squads. As we all know, Juventus have been a highly successful club and he has been a major part of that. He will be a great addition to the management structure.

“I am delighted that he will be heading up the football side of the Club as we look ahead to next season.”

Spurs are currently looking for a new manager after firing Jose Mourinho during the season.

They were initially linked to former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte but he turned them down.

They are now reportedly close to hiring Portuguse manager Paulo Fonseca, who was fired from Roma at the end of the season, the club Mourinho has joined.

Paratici will also have to deal with the future of want-away striker Harry Kane.

