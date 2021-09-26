Tottenham boss Nuno Espírito Santo has taken responsibility for his side’s lacklustre display in the north London derby against Arsenal.

The Gunners were in the ascendancy from the off at the Emirates. They would score three first-half goals – through Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka – and would eventually run out 3-1 winners

A late goal from Heung-Min Son would add an air of respectability to the scoreline but Nuno was frank in his post-match interview.

“The performance was not good. The game plan was not good. The decisions were not good. So it was not a good day for us - it was definitely not a good day,” said Tottenham boss Nuno.

“I’m going to be honest, when you have a game plan you have to make the right decisions in terms of who you want to put on the pitch to develop that game plan.

I take responsibility because the decisions were not right according to the game plan.

"We were not aggressive enough to control Arsenal in midfield. We suffered when we wanted to go in front and we allowed Arsenal to come to us. There were a lot of bad decisions."

The result leaves Tottenham 11th in the table, with Arsenal in 10th on goal difference.

