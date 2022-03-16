Harry Kane became the highest Premier League away goalscorer of all-time as Tottenham recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory away at out-of-sorts Brighton.

The visitors broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Dejan Kulusevski’s effort from just outside the penalty area deflected off Cristian Romero and wrong-footed Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Ad

It was nothing more than their first half efforts merited, with Kane himself guilty of missing an open net from an acute angle after just six minutes. After some tenacious work to close down Sanchez’s heavy touch outside the box, the England captain’s weak-footed effort rolled across the face of the six-yard box.

Premier League Conte: Top-four finish would be 'our Premier League title' 08/03/2022 AT 10:43

Kulusevski had a chance to double Spurs’ advantage before half-time after poor work at the back from Shane Duffy, but the Swedish forward couldn’t beat Sanchez one-on-one.

Brighton looked to rally shortly after the break, but moments after they had a penalty appeal for handball waved away, Spurs hit them with an incisive counter-attack that was finished off coolly by Kane.

In scoring at the AMEX, he became the Premier League’s all-time top away goalscorer with 95, recorded in just 139 appearances.

The 28-year-old’s deft effort, his 178th Premier League goal overall, was also enough to see him surpass current Everton boss Frank Lampard (177) into fifth in the all-time scoring rankings, with former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero (184) next in his sights.

There was almost time for Kane to grab a double as his curling strike was parried away by Sanchez, while Sergio Reguilon was thwarted by the Seagulls number one in stoppage time.

However, it mattered little as Spurs moved level with London rivals West Ham and within two points of fifth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game more.

Premier League Kane scores twice as Spurs thump struggling Everton 07/03/2022 AT 19:12