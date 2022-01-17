Burnley have submitted a request to the Premier League to postpone their rescheduled clash with Watford.

Turf Moor is due to host the fixture on Tuesday after it was pushed back from its original December date due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Watford squad.

However Burnley, who have fallen to the foot of the table, have now requested a further postponement, citing a "high number" of injuries and Covid cases.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford," read a club statement.

"The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad.

"The Premier League board will meet later today to review the application and inform both clubs of its decision."

League rules state that a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

Burnley have played only twice in the league since December 12.

Manager Dyche and a number of first-team players missed their FA Cup tie against Huddersfield as the Lancashire club exited in the third round.

After Newcastle drew and Norwich won, Burnley are bottom on 11 points, though have three and four games in hand respectively on the two sides directly above them - and up to five games in hand on other teams in the division.

Should the game go ahead, a win for the home side would also lift them above their opponents, who sit just outside the relegation zone on 14 points.

