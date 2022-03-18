Nick Candy and the Ricketts family have confirmed they submitted bids for Chelsea prior to the 9pm deadline on Friday.

Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the process was complicated after the UK government placed sanctions on him.

Ad

The club are operating under a series of financial restrictions which are limiting their ability to trade, and they are looking for a quick sale to be completed.

Champions League Chelsea face Real Madrid, Man City play Atletico in quarter-finals 12 HOURS AGO

A host of individuals and consortiums expressed interest in light of Abramovich's decision to put the club up for sale, and a deadline of 9pm on Friday was set for bids to be tabled.

While there are reportedly many interested parties, two have confirmed they have put offers on the table.

Property developer Candy, a confirmed fan of Chelsea, has confirmed his group have put in an offer.

A statement said: "The Blue Football Consortium brings together a wealth of global sports, technology, strategic planning, real estate, financial and management expertise, access to capital and global resources to ensure that Chelsea can compete on the world stage for years to come.

"With global investors including South Korea's Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group, Mr Candy's consortium composition matches his vision for the club: to combine the global outlook required to compete in a global game, whilst ensuring the values, heritage and legacy of this highly respected club are preserved for future generations.

"Mr Candy believes the proposed offer provides the ability to transfer stewardship of Chelsea seamlessly and efficiently, at an attractive valuation, to a committed and credible group with considerable global resources to continue the development of the club which has been so successful since 2003.

"The group will be visible and responsible shareholders and through Mr Candy in particular, the consortium will have a truly local, on-the-ground presence and an inherent understanding of the club's rich heritage from a supporter with a lifelong affinity to the club."

The Ricketts family, owners of MLB side the Chicago Cubs, also confirmed an offer has been tabled.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community,” a statement read.

"We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course."

Premier League Aethel Partners linked with £2bn Chelsea takeover bid as deadline looms YESTERDAY AT 16:33