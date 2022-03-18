Arsene Wenger believes referees should be provided with microphones, and feels it would cut out the bad language officials often have to deal with.

In what is a high-stakes environment, players and managers do cross the line with regard to what language is acceptable.

A recent example was Everton midfielder Allan’s furious reaction to being sent off against Newcastle on Thursday, as he berated referee Craig Pawson and turned on fourth official Mike Dean as he made his way off the pitch.

It is not an isolated incident, and former Arsenal boss Wenger, who is now FIFA’s head of global football development, feels it could be stopped in its tracks if officials were provided with microphones.

“First of all, I would say we will certainly go through an intermediate stage, there's a need in the society and the demand for transparency, and I don't think we'll escape that for much longer,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS about fans being allowed to listen in to the referee.

“At the moment having spoken to referees that have a little bit the worry for people of speaking different languages and not being in the European cups you know that it is always simple.

“It's always about interpretation, who did make the final decision, was it too much influence by this or that, that could open you up to more debates.

“I think referees agree at the moment to explain why they made the decision, the next step will certainly be that it becomes more completely transparent.

“I'm not against it, personally I'm not even against the fact that you hear about everything.

“That would be maybe the best way to cure the lack of respect for the referees is that you hear what the players say to the referees.”

Wenger has been away from management since leaving Arsenal in 2018, but he admits to his head being turned by the prospect of a return to the dugout.

“I spent 40 seasons in the dugout and if I listen to my guts, I would still do it,” the 72-year-old said. “You know, I can contribute in a different way.

“I'm still missing it. I'm still missing the intensity of it. And so overall, I'm still vulnerable. I'm like a guy who's off drugs.”

