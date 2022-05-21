Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s final Premier League match of the season at Crystal Palace with a hip flexor injury.

It is a recurring issue for Ronaldo, who has missed several games with niggling injuries throughout the season.

Paul Pogba will also miss the trip to south London ahead of a seemingly imminent departure away from the club, with Juventus appearing to be the frontrunners to re-sign the Frenchman.

Erik ten Hag is expected to be watching on from the stands at Selhurst Park ahead of what looks like being a big rebuilding job for the Dutchman this summer.

Ten Hag said: “I can’t wait to work with him.” when asked about his plans for the forward next season in quotes published by The Athletic

He added: "What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach," Ronaldo told the club website. "But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best," he added.

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. Let's believe that next year we are going to win trophies."

United need a win to guarantee sixth spot and secure Europa League qualification, with a draw or defeat opening the door for them to be leapfrogged by West Ham in seventh.

The match against Palace is Ralf Rangnick’s final game in interim charge, as the Red Devils have endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Ronaldo has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise dismal season for the Red Devils, after scoring 24 goals across 39 games in all competitions.

The Portugal captain will now turn his focus to the new UEFA Nations League campaign, which begins with a match against Spain on June 2 before facing Switzerland three days later.

