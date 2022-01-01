Premier League side Everton have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

The move had been rumoured for some time with French international Lucas Digne still missing from the first-time since the derby defeat to Liverpool on December 1.

Now the Toffees have confirmed the deal on a contract until 2026. The fee is undisclosed but it is reported that it could be worth up to £17-18 million depending on add-ons.

"Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life,” Mykolenko told the Everton website.

"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

"I am 22 but I don’t feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

"I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable.

"They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility.”

The Ukrainian international, who was part of Andriy Shevchenko’s team at Euro 2020, can also operate as a wing-back or centre-back.

He will wear the No 19 shirt.

Digne continues to be linked with a move away with the likes of Inter Milan and Chelsea reportedly interested.

