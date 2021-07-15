Arsenal’s training base at Colney will have a deep clean after a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the youth sides.

Under-23 and Under-21 games in the coming days have been cancelled as a precaution.

The Athletic claim a July 17 game at Herfordshire, a July 30 game at Welling United and further matches against Bromley and Boreham Wood have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Transfers Paper Round: Juve want Jesus regardless of Ronaldo future 11/07/2021 AT 23:31

However the outbreak has not spread to the men or women’s first teams and their pre-season schedules are unaffected.

“There have been a small number of positive tests at London Colney which has required some U23 and U18 players to quarantine,” a statement from Arsenal read.

All these positives were transmitted off site and the players are well. However, to protect our players and opponents, two friendly matches for the U23s and U18s have been cancelled.

“Our London Colney training ground has undergone extensive work to help ensure there is no cross-contamination between our various football bubbles.

“The men’s first-team squad are unaffected as they are currently in Scotland. The women’s first-team squad also continue to train as normal.”

“Well I’m always disappointed when we lose a football match but it is the first game, we played with many kids and we only had four training sessions.

'Racial abuse at England players after final disgusting and disgraceful'

“We’ve trained really hard and you could see that the players were a little bit leggy. I think we conceded the first goal, an accident, and the second goal was clearly offside. We created many, many chances but we didn’t score.

“That’s what pre-season is for, to take the things that we haven’t done well into a training session and then improve.”

“They worked really hard,” he continued. “The boys worked really hard and you could see that some of them were not in the best condition, but we’re still very early in pre-season.

“It was great to see some of the young lads making their debuts here. We’ll keep working.”

Premier League Arsenal to star in 'All or Nothing' Amazon doc 09/07/2021 AT 10:28