Joe Cole described Arsenal’s performance as in ‘disarray’ as pundits queued up to criticise their efforts against Manchester City.

Two early goals for City, the first from Ilkay Gundogan and then second from Ferran Torres, left Arsenal on the back foot as they struggled to regain their composure.

Mikel Arteta called upon a back three of Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding, and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was scathing about their efforts, for Gundogan’s header in particular.

Keown said: “[Gabriel] Jesus out here, it’s a wonderful ball, but what about the marking? Three central defenders, they’re all in there - you see the bodies.

“Gundogan makes a late run to the back post unopposed. A 6’3” centre half gets out jumped, it's just not good enough.”

Jesus was then on hand to score the third towards the end of the half after being set up by Jack Grealish, and Keown noted that after Granit Xhaka’s red card: “They’re pressing high as if they’ve got 11 players on the pitch, but they simply haven’t.”

As for the sending off, Steven McManaman thought the Swiss midfielder could have no complaints.

“If it’s catching him with one, but it’s two feet off the ground, and it’s frowned upon, that decision,” he told BT Sport.

Joe Cole meanwhile was perhaps the most damning, saying: “It’s hard to find positives for Arsenal, it's been disarray.

“You have to stay on your feet and concentrate. Granit Xhaka has done it many times before. At that moment you need a cool head, but he’s gone through him.”

On BBC Radio, Jermaine Beckford was similarly withering, saying: "Xhaka is an absolute embarrassment to Arsenal right now.

“They were already up against it without one of their leaders being sent off."

