Jamie Carragher believes that Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel would think they could win the league with Manchester United’s current squad.

United added both Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to a squad that came second in the Premier League last season.

While Gary Neville called for United to sign Harry Kane to make sure of a title challenge, Carragher said on Sky Sports that the squad that the Norwegian has already would be enough to win the title under other top four managers.

“It seems that whenever I listen to Gary or to Roy [Keane], any Manchester United fan, the answer is always to go and spend £100m on someone,” the former Liverpool defender said.

"That is always the answer, go and blitz the transfer market. You’re talking about Chelsea going after Lukaku, he scored on his debut yesterday, and all of a sudden it’s ‘Chelsea are going to win the league’.

"United finished above them last season, they bought Varane and Sancho. I don’t get this feeling of ‘Manchester United can’t compete’.

"If Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or even Thomas Tuchel had United’s squad, I feel they could win the league, I really believe that. You’re comparing Liverpool and Manchester United, yeah it’s a similar sort of trajectory, Solskjaer has done a really good job, but why don’t you compare it to Man City and Chelsea?

"Liverpool didn’t have the revenue to go and compete for the league right away, there’s no way Tuchel goes into Chelsea and they accept he’ll have three or four years spending that sort of money, and Manchester United have spent the money City have done, spent the money Chelsea have done, so this thing of building, yes, but I don’t think Manchester United not winning the league this year, finishing third or fourth, that can’t be acceptable.”

