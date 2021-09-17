Steve Bruce says he can understand the frustration from Newcastle supporters with the club yet to win a game this season following their draw with Leeds.

A fine Allan Saint-Maximin strike cancelled out Raphinha’s opener in a thrilling 1-1 draw under the lights at St James’ Park, but that did not stop the boos from the home fans at the final whistle.

The result means Newcastle remain in the relegation zone in 18th on two points after five games.

Speaking after the draw, the Newcastle boss says his side played a great game and that the pressure to win games comes with the job.

"That's the big thing about the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"Whether you're at the top or the bottom. You have to accept when you don't win a game you come under pressure.

"How you handle it, keep your dignity, do what you think is best and stick with it. The way they have gone about their work today, it could have gone either way but it was a great football match."

He added: "I can understand frustrations. I get that. The atmosphere they created makes the spectacle. They are unique and the way they got behind the team was the most important thing and I'm very pleased about that."

Karl Darlow made his long-awaited return to the Newcastle starting lineup after battling with long Covid. The goalkeeper says the club have to produce results to get the club's supporters back onside.

"These fans can be the best in the world," he said.

"We need to get them back on board and our performances need to improve to get them on board."

