Harry Kane missed Tottenham’s pre-season training for a second consecutive day but plans to return later this week, according to reports.

Multiple sources claim that the England striker will be back in training in due course and that the 28-year-old believes the situation was already made clear to the club.

However Spurs are believed to be planning to hit their striker with a heavy fine in light of his actions, with it appearing that he has gone on strike amid speculation that he wants to force through a move to Manchester City.

City are not ready to meet Daniel Levy’s £160 million valuation, with stories claiming that they will only go to £130m, and Tottenham are not keen to bargain for the sale of a player whose contract runs until 2024.

Kane thinks he has a gentleman’s agreement with Levy that he would be allowed to leave the club this summer, while reports state that the chairman does not believe any such agreement was made.

Manchester City have seen Sergio Aguero depart for Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, and Gabriel Jesus is not seen as a direct replacement for the Argentine.

