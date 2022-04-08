Everton manager Frank Lampard says he accepts speculation around his future in the job, despite only being in it for a little over two months.

His side have managed just two Premier League wins since taking charge, which leaves the club just a point above the relegation zone ahead of the home game with Manchester United on Saturday.

It is reported there is concern among the club’s hierarchy about their predicament, with just nine games left to play to get themselves out of trouble - and avoid dropping out of the modern day top flight for the first time.

"I know the rules," Lampard said. "For me, in my relatively short managerial career I spent 18 months at Chelsea where I was probably two games from the sack.

"Maybe that's a symptom of football in the Premier League. That's pressure, that's fine, you sign up for that. I have no problem with that in terms of speculation.

"We are a huge club, people want to talk about it. I don't waste my time, I just do my job.

“We’ve got no right to not be fighting a battle against relegation, irrespective of history. But what I am is proud to manage here and proud to keep the history of this club going in a positive way.”

Everton will face a United side who are also under pressure, albeit at the other end of the table, with Ralf Rangnick’s side chasing a top-four finish. Lampard has called on fans at Goodison Park to raise the noise level but knows there will be plenty of nerves around the stadium too.

"If I'm honest it's not easy when four questions you ask me are about my job and if we are getting relegated," he added.

The fans have a passion, they live and breathe this club. I'm here for five minutes in football terms and I live and breathe the club and I want us to stay in the league.

"I have to handle that because I have to do my job and I can't tell the fans how to be, I can only ask them to turn up tomorrow and be absolutely behind us - as they have done since I've been here.

"Results are the turning point of things. If we win on Wednesday (it's a) seven-point buffer to Burnley, six points to Watford with a game in hand. If you don't it flips in the other direction.

"If we get caught up in that hysteria we are caught up in it. We have a job to do tomorrow."

