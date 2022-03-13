Thomas Tuchel has said he would drive a coach if it ensured Chelsea were able to fulfil their fixtures.

There is a cap on what they can spend on travel to away games, and that will be put to the test when they head to Lille for a Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Tuchel says he has been informed they will travel by plane, but would be prepared to get behind the wheel if required.

“My last information is we have a plane and we can go by plane and come back by plane,” the Chelsea coach said. “If not we go by train, if not by bus, if not I will drive a seven-seater.

“If you asked me 30 years ago if I could join a Champions League match at the sideline, I'd say when do I need to be there and how do I need to be there.”

Tuchel is not looking beyond the end of the season with regard to his own future.

“There's no doubt I stay until the end of the season,” he said following the 1-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday . “We just have to wait day by day because everything can change.

“The club is for sale but hopefully it goes through. So day by day, which is a good way to live your life.

“There are circumstances we can't influence but that gives us the freedom to focus on the things we can influence. The focus is on the first team, our players and me.

"But Chelsea is much more than just the first team. It is a massive club with huge tradition and there are hundreds of staff, it's not just the players, and it's important we show the spirit and give them the distraction.”

