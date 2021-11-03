Newly-appointed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he rejected the north London club in the summer because "it wasn't the right time" for him to return to management.

In his first filmed interview with his new employer, Conte says now was the right time for him to return to club management.

He said: "There was a call from Tottenham in the summer but I was very clear with them that because I just finished with Inter after two very important, tough seasons.

Honestly it wasn't the right time to start another experience again. I prefer to wait, enjoy the time with my family. Also emotionally I was still in the last experience with Inter.

"Tottenham are an important club in England and around the world. The stadium, the training ground are wonderful. The club and [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a great opportunity to become the manager. I have seen the training ground and I want to start to work.

"I've arrived in a top club, this situation pushes you and increases your desire to work and do something important for the fans of this club."

Conte has won nine trophies in his managerial career including three Serie A titles with Juventus, one with Inter last season and the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017.

The 52-year-old hopes his time at Tottenham will be remembered as a significant period in his illustrious career.

He said: "The philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a stable team, not up and down.

"The fans deserve to have a team who are competitive with a will to fight. I will do everything to deserve their support.

"This is the past, I live in the present. For Juventus I played there for 13 years and I won a lot. To come back and start as coach, to win nine titles in a row it means you dominated. I then stopped this cycle because of Inter Milan.

"In the last two years with Inter we had the second best attack and the best defence. My past, what I did in the previous teams, is important and I'm proud.

"For me the new challenge is Tottenham. I want them to become an important part of my career as a manager."

