Harvey Elliott disagrees with the decision to uphold Pascal Struijk’s red card despite the tackle resulting in a dislocated ankle for the Liverpool midfielder.

Leeds saw their red card appeal rejected on Wednesday, meaning Struijk will serve a three-game suspension against Newcastle, Fulham and West Ham.

Elliott underwent a successful ankle operation on Tuesday, and a day later he responded to the appeal’s dismissal by defending Struijk.

“Sorry about this Pascal, I think it’s wrong!” Elliott said on Instagram when replying to Sky Sports’ post. “But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again - keep positive.”

After the surgery on Tuesday, Elliott posted an update on his Instagram page:

Operation was a success! Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The road to recovery starts now. At the end of the storm there's a golden sky.

Liverpool’s club doctor Dr Jim Moxon said Elliott could return before the end of the season.

"We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident. The operation was a success so his comeback starts now," Dr Moxon said.

"We won't put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme."

Elliott was stretchered off in the second half of Liverpool's 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday and was taken straight to hospital, while Struijk was shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson.

The incident was described as a “freak accident” by Elliott, who also gave a light-hearted response to a Manchester United supporter on TikTok.

"He's not walking like that anymore,” a message read under a video of Elliott walking out at Elland Road, to which the player responded: "Crazy though how I have more legs than United have trophies in the past eight years, X."

