Manchester City moved back to the Premier League summit with a deserved 4-0 victory at relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola’s champions were made to battle in what proved to be a tough encounter, but eventually responded to Liverpool’s 1-0 success at Newcastle earlier in the day with a convincing win that moves them a point clear with just four league games to play.

City survived an early scare when Rodrigo failed to make the most of a Joao Cancelo slip that almost sent the Leeds man clear.

The visitors reacted to the let off in the best way possible when Rodri headed in Phil Foden’s left-wing free kick to net his fifth league goal of the season on 13 minutes.

Leeds refused to be unnerved and their tenacity and high energy pressing made life uncomfortable for the visitors without truly troubling Ederson in the visiting goal.

Leeds had seen captain Liam Cooper forced out of their line-up following an injury in the warm up and they suffered another blow on the stroke of half time when Stuart Dallas was stretchered off.

City had not had it all their own way but grabbed the insurance of a second goal on 54 minutes when Nathan Ake swept home Ruben Dias’ header from Foden's right-wing corner.

The champions took firm control from there and Gabriel Jesus rifled in Foden’s pass 12 minutes from time to seal victory, before substitute Fernandinho added a fourth in injury-time with a low strike from the edge of the box.

The defeat leaves Jesse Marsch’s side down in 17th spot and five points clear of Everton in the final relegation berth, albeit having played two games more.

City will now head to Spain for Wednesday’s Champions League semi final second leg at Real Madrid. Leeds return to action at Arsenal next Sunday.

Talking Point

No change at the top but the battle to beat the drop could be a thrilling ride. It’s as you were in terms of the title race. Liverpool won at Newcastle to crank up the pressure and ask the question, but City delivered an emphatic answer the Merseysiders didn’t want to hear. It means the Citizens remain in the box seat with just four games to play. If they defeat Newcastle (H), Wolves (a), West Ham (a) and Aston Villa (H) they will be champions once again.

That is, of course, easier said than done but the finish line is within sight despite Liverpool’s relentless pursuit. It’s quite conceivable there will be no twists in that run-in but you wouldn’t bet on that being the case at the bottom.

It’s actually the battle to beat the drop where we could be in for more drama. Okay, Norwich have been relegated with Watford needing a miracle to avoid joining them. That realistically leaves just one final spot that is currently occupied by Everton, but it’s far from clear at this juncture.

The Toffees host Chelsea on Sunday and are five points adrift with two games in hand. Burnley have leapt up to 16th after a run of three wins and a draw in their last four games that has dragged Leeds right into the heart of the dogfight.

Marsch’s men finish with Arsenal (a), Chelsea (H), Brighton (H) and Brentford (a) which looks tough on paper, but if they show the same type of spirit in the run-in they will at least give themselves a fighting chance.

Man of the match

Phil Foden (Manchester City). The midfielder was as composed as ever in possession in a high tempo encounter where it was difficult to control the proceedings. Chipped in with key contributions for two goals with his fine set-piece delivery as well as a lovely assist in open play for Jesus.

Player Ratings

LEEDS UTD: Meslier 7, Ayling 7, Klich 7, Struijk 7, Firpo 6, Raphinha 7, Koch 7, Phillips 7, Dallas 6, Harrison 6, Rodrigo 6. Subs: James 6, Gelhardt 6, Greenwood n/a.

MAN CITY: Ederson 8, Cancelo 8, Dias 8, Laporte 8, Ake 8, Rodri 8, Gundogan 7, Foden 9, Jesus 8, Grealish 7, Sterling 7. Subs: Zinchenko 6, Bernardo Silva n/a, Fernandinho n/a.

Key moments

04’ – LEEDS UNITED CHANCE! Cancelo slips as Leeds clear a right-wing corner and Rodrigo rampages clear from the half-way line. City get men back and the Leeds forward takes one touch too many before failing to find a shot or a pass for Raphinha who was free at the far post.

12’ – GOAL! – Leeds United 0-1 Man City. Rodri guides a neat header from Foden's left-wing free kick into the far corner.

34’ – LEEDS UNITED CHANCE! Ayling's probing right-wing cross is headed clear to Firpo just inside the area. He takes a touch but drills a rasping drive from the far left over the bar.

54’ – GOAL! – Leeds United 0-2 Man City. Ake is well placed to sweep a first-time shot into net after Dias had nodded Foden's right-wing corner back into the danger zone.

72’ – LEEDS UNITED CHANCE! Raphinha drives in from the right, cuts past two but sees his fizzing shot diverted behind by a brilliant block from Laporte.

78’ – GOAL! – Leeds United 0-3 Man City. Jesus makes sure of the points. The Brazilian takes Foden's pass in his stride and rifles beyond Meslier.

90+2’ – LEEDS UNITED CHANCES! Ederson pulls off a super save with his feet to keep out Gelhardt's first-time shot on the slide. The opportunity arrives just a moment after James had gone past Ederson only to see his shot blocked on the line.

90+3’ – GOAL! – Leeds United 0-4 Man City. Fernandinho rubs salt in the home side's wounds with a 25-yard strike that somehow creeps past Meslier.

Key Stats

City completed a league double over Leeds for the first time since 1981-82, a season that also saw the Whites relegated from the top flight.

Man City kept a clean sheet in each of their last five away Premier League games – their longest ever run of consecutive away clean sheets in their league history.

