Leeds United have appointed former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as their new head coach, replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Ad

Marsch has signed a deal until 2025 and will be in charge for the trip to Leicester on Saturday, pending a work permit.

Premier League What went wrong for Marsch at Leipzig and is he a good fit for Leeds? – Inside Europe 4 HOURS AGO

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter,” Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club website.

“Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

Former USA international Marsch has previously coached Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

He led Red Bulls to the MLS Supporters’ Shield and was named the 2015 MLS Coach of the Year.

At Salzburg he won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup in consecutive seasons but he only lasted five months at Leipzig before he was sacked in December.

Marsch had previously worked under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear added: “We are really pleased to have quickly secured the services of our first-choice head coach.

“Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term.

“He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United.

“At this challenging time, it is important that the club remains united from top to bottom. The fans have been amazing throughout Andrea’s tenure and we have no doubt they will unite behind Jesse and ensure the team quickly returns to winning with style.”

Leeds have 12 games of the Premier League season remaining.

Football FIFA falls short on weekend football shows its support – The Warm-Up 14 HOURS AGO