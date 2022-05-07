BRIGHTON V MAN UTD RESULT - A NEW LOW FOR UNITED

Premier League / Matchday 36
Amex Stadium / 07.05.2022
FULL TIME
WHAT A RESULT!
A magnificent performance from Brighton - and as bad as imaginable for Manchester Untied. Thanks for following the match with us.
90'
GROSS SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
But De Gea does well to save at full stretch diving to his left.
86'
FINE EFFORT FROM WELBECK!
Even the United fans wouldn't have begrudged him that. he curled a fine effort from 25 yards which flew just the wrong side of the post.
83'
TROSSARD IS REPLACED BY MAUPAY
76'
LAMPTEY ON FOR MARCH
The fan-favourite March has had a fine game today.
73'
GOAL FOR UNITED - OFFSIDE
Maguire's header from a corner forced a fine diving save from Sanchez and then the defender slammed a left-footed effort heading just wide of the far post which Cavani diverted home, but he was offside.
71'
MACGUIRE COMES ON FOR MATA
Shoring up a 4-0 defeat.
70'
RONALDO FIRES WIDE OF THE TARGET
He was forced away from goal to the right of the penalty area and shot into the side-netting.
68'
MAC ALLISTER IS REPLACED BY WEBSTER
65'
OFF THE POST!
The United defence is ridiculously open. Mac Allister puts through Gross who returns a ball to create an open goal for the Argentine but Dalot gets back to clear the ball against the post and out.
63'
FERNANDES CROSSES FOR CAVANI
And he forces a great save from Sanchez. If only they can get a hold of the ball in midfied they have the strikers - albeit old ones.
61'
GOAL IS CONFIRMED!
What a famous night this will be for Brighton.
59'
GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
It's four! What a night for Brighton. The first home win of the season was worth the weight. Welbeck lifted the ball over the keeper and though Dalot cleared the ball off the line it hit Trossard before going into the net. They are now checking for VAR.
58'
GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
Brilliant football. Cucurella raced down the left and fed a ball into Trossard who then slid through to Gross who danced around Varane and slid a ball past De Gea to make it three.
57'
MATA ANGLES A VOLLEY ON TARGET
But Sanchez holds the shot comfortably.
55'
DALOT SHOOTS FROM 30 YARDS
But the effort is high, wide and not at all handsome.
51'
TROSSARD JUST FAILS TO FIND TEAM-MATE
He keeps his dancing feet in the bsix-uard box and puts Lindelof on the deck but can't squeeze a ball across to Welbeck.
49'
GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
Trossard pulls back to Cucurella from the by-line and the defender slammed the ball high into the roof of the net giving De Gea little chance.
47'
DALOT PICKS UP A YELLOW CARD
Another unnecessary card for lunging in on Cucurella.
46'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR UNITED AT HALF TIME
Elanga and Matic are replaced by Cavani and Fred.