Premier League / Matchday 34
Stamford Bridge / 24.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Chelsea v West Ham latest - live Premier League updates from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host West Ham in London Derby
- All
- Highlights
21'
WEST HAM STARTING TO GET INTO THE GAME
After soaking up the pressure in the initial stages, West Ham are starting to get forward and threaten the Chelsea goal. They've just had their latest corner cleared.
20'
HEAD CLASH BETWEEN SILVA AND SOUCEK
The pair strike heads in the Chelsea West Ham box and were momentarily on the floor requiring treatment.
Both are now up and look ok to continue.
18'
CHANCE FOR WEST HAM
Azpilicueta struggles to get the ball under control on the touchline and Benrahma takes advantage by nicking the ball off of him and drives towards goal. There's no one in the middle for him to aim for though as Mendy denies the forward's attempt from a tight angle.
16'
CHELSEA THREATEN AGAIN
Werner whips in a ball towards Havertz at the back post, but he can't connect to it as Fabianski clears up.
15'
Image credit: Eurosport
12'
HALF A CHANCE FOR WERNER
There was a tangle between himself and Johnson on the edge of the Chelsea box, and for a split-second it looked like Werner was going to get the oppourunity to pull the trigger, but continuous pressure from Johnson held him off before drawing a foul.
10'
AZPILICUETA REQUIRES A BOOT CHANGE
It looks like they've split, he's taken them off and is running across the pitch in his socks as he goes in search for a new pair.
Chelsea down to ten for now.
8'
CHELSEA THREATEN - KANTE FIRES WIDE
Loftus-Cheek delivers a wicked cross which is cleared by Dawson but only as far as Loftus-Cheek again who finds Kante on the edge of the box, but the Frenchman's effort is wide of the goal.
6'
YARMOLENKO DRAWS THE FIRST FOUL
Azpilicueta goes through the Ukrainian from behind and West Ham are awarded a free-kick on the halfway line.
4'
POOR PASS FROM JORGINHO
He picked up the ball in the final third and looked to dink a ball over the top of the West Ham defence, but overhit his pass which goes out for a goal kick.
3'
WEST HAM SOAKING UP PRESSURE EARLY ON
Chelsea have started brightlly and haven't allowd West Ham a touch of the ball yet, who are sitting off and inviting Chelsea to play.
1'
KICK OFF
West Ham get us underway!
13:57
13:50
COUNTDWON TO KICK OFF
We're ten minutes away from the action at Stamford Bridge!
Image credit: Eurosport
13:47
13:43
THERE'S A LATE CHANGE IN THE CHELSEA CAMP
Christensen has a stomach issue and has been replced by Trevoh Chalobah.
13:36
THE FORM
Chelsea are looking to bounce back from midweek defeat against Arsenal to further strengthen their place in the top four. They're just four points ahead of Spurs in fifth, but have a couple of games in hand.
West Ham are all but out of the top four race, and have clearly put all their eggs in the Europa League basket. They have a huge semi-final on Thursday and will rely on that paricular route for Champions League football next year.
Image credit: Eurosport
13:26
13:24
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - DECLAN RICE
It was reported the West Ham and England midfielder turned down a bumber £200,000-a-week contract offer from the club this week, with a move to Stamford Bridge and a return to his boyhood club on the cards.
Manchester United are also reportedly in the hunt for the midfielder, who's price tag has been set at £150 million by the Hammers.
United and Chelsea target £150m Rice as he rejects West Ham deal - Paper Round
13:16
REECE JAMES MISSES OUT FOR CHELSEA
The Blues have made three changes, most notably the absense of Reece James, who misses out due to injury.
Image credit: Eurosport