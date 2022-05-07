Premier League / Matchday 36
Stamford Bridge / 07.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Chelsea v Wolves result: Coady nets late goal to secure draw for Wolves at Chelsea in front of Todd Boehly
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: CHELSEA 2-2 WOLVES
It's all over. A draw. Wolves rescue a point with the last kick of the game.
An entertaining match, welcome to the Premier League Todd Boehly
90+7
Goal
Conor Coady
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL: CHELSEA 2-2 WOLVES
WOW! They have equalised and it's the captain Conor Coady.
He gets his head on it as Chiquinho whips a great ball in - everyone is forward for Wolves and they earn a point. Dramatic!
90+5
FRUSTRATION FOR WOLVES
They wanted to take a free-kick quickly but the ref says no. The set piece is cleared and Werner sprints up the other end and wins a corner.
90+2'
HWANG HURT
A break in play as he recieves treatment.
Havertz came on and with his first touch had a shot that went into the side netting.
90'
HAVERTZ ON
Lukaku the goal scorer comes off. One of his better performances this season.
Off
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
On
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED
Chelsea play through the Wolves press well. There is lots of time left though.
88'
END TO END
Wolves have turned it on here - this is an exciting ending.
Chelsea will get chances on the break now though.
86'
SARR ON
Sarr comes on and Azpilicueta goes off.
Off
César Azpilicueta
Chelsea
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Malang Sarr
Chelsea
84'
TRINCAO BIG CHANCE MISSED
His shot is blocked but what a chance. He perhaps takes a little too long to unleash a strike but he sat Mendy down.
Chelsea are nervous.
83'
IMPACT SUBS
Trincao, Hwang and Chiquinho have given Wolves an energy boost. The comeback could be on.
80'
PENALTY SHOUT
Jimenez slides Hwang through and he goes down under the challenge of Rudiger - nothing given. Frantic stuff here.
79'
Goal
Francisco Trincão
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: CHELSEA 2-1 WOLVES
Brilliance from Trincao who has only just come on. He drives at Rudiger, cuts in on his left and fires it past Mendy who stood no chance.
76'
NEVES OFF
Trincao comes on to replace Neves. Will his extra pace cause problems as their has been chances on the break for them.
Off
Rúben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Francisco Trincão
Wolverhampton Wanderers
74'
KOVACIC CHANCE
He dribbles brilliantly and shoots but Sa saves well tipping behind the post.
73'
GREAT SAVE BY MENDY
He comes out and makes himself big to deny Hwang.
72'
AZPI DOWN
The Chelsea captain is down injured after a challenge with Ait-Nouri.
71'
DOUBLE SUB
Chaos over. They've worked out what to do without Lage being here. Saiss and Neto off for Hwang and Chiquinho
68'
CHELSEA PRESSURE
They look for a third but Werner can't find the right final ball
65'
CONFUSION
Panic over (for now). After much uncertainty over what they will do regarding subs. They just carry on. Saiss is back on and Hwang is still waiting to come on.
63'
LAGE ON THE PHONE
Hwang is about to come on but Saiss is down injured.
You can see the Wolves coaches on the phone to Lage (he isn't here as he has tested positive for Covid-19)