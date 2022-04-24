Premier League live: Liverpool host Everton

Premier League / Matchday 34
Anfield / 24.04.2022
MATCH REPORT!
Liverpool moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City following a hard-fought 2-0 win in a fiery Merseyside derby.
Origi was once again a derby hero to keep the Reds in the hunt for the title.
Did Everton show the fight they need to stay up? Alarm bells are ringing for the Blues!
Robertson and Origi hand Liverpool win in feisty derby over dogged Everton
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL TIME!
Liverpool 2-0 Everton.
90+1'
90'
EVERTON CAUTION
Richarlison goes in the book for pushing his feet into Henderson while on the floor.
Yellow card
Richarlison
Everton
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
89'
ANFIELD IN FULL VOICE
Benitez and 'going down' are the songs booming around L4 now.
Alli booked.
Yellow card
Dele Alli
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
87'
BREATHING SPACE
Liverpool will now feel they are set to move back within a point of Man City.
Everton will stay in the drop zone, two points from safety.
85'
Goal
Divock Origi
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-0 EVERTON
Origi gets another late goal in a derby. That will surely seal the points as the Belgian nods home Diaz's miscued acrobatic volley from close range.
84'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Henderson sends Salah away down the right. He cuts inside and lays it across for Thiago who sees his deflected shot tipped past the post by Pickford.
83'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Henderson on for Jota.
Off
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
81'
80'
LET OFF FOR ALISSON
The Liverpool keeper miscues a punch from a left-wing free kick but it doesn't quite fall for Richarlison. It was a close call for the hosts.
78'
EVERTON CHANGE
Rondon on for Gray.
76'
74'
EVERTON CHANGE
Alli on for Allan.
Off
Allan
Everton
Yellow Cards1
On
Dele Alli
Everton
74'
72'
EVERTON CHANCE!
Gray lashes a 25-yard strike just wide after brilliant play from Gordon gave Iwobi the opportunity to tee up his teammate.
70'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Diaz charges down the left, cuts inside and sees a low strike deflected behind.
68'
VIDEO: LIVERPOOL BREAK THE DEADLOCK
Klopp takes a bow as Origi makes an impact as part of the goal.
66'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Matip's header is cleared off the line with Salah volleying the follow-up over the bar.
Meanwhile, Allan is booked.
Yellow card
Allan
Everton
Yellow Cards1
64'
'GOING DOWN, GOING DOWN, GOING DOWN!'
Anfield rejoices in jubilation and relief.
Kopites taunt their visitors and then sing Rafael Benitez's name.