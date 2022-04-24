Premier League / Matchday 34
Anfield / 24.04.2022
Liverpool
Completed
2
0
Everton
    Premier League live: Liverpool host Everton

    Pete Sharland
    Updated 24/04/2022 at 17:51 GMT
    MATCH REPORT!
    Liverpool moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City following a hard-fought 2-0 win in a fiery Merseyside derby.
    Origi was once again a derby hero to keep the Reds in the hunt for the title.
    Did Everton show the fight they need to stay up? Alarm bells are ringing for the Blues!
    Robertson and Origi hand Liverpool win in feisty derby over dogged Everton
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL TIME!
    Liverpool 2-0 Everton.
    90+1'
    90'
    EVERTON CAUTION
    Richarlison goes in the book for pushing his feet into Henderson while on the floor.
    Richarlison
    Yellow card
    89'
    ANFIELD IN FULL VOICE
    Benitez and 'going down' are the songs booming around L4 now.
    Alli booked.
    Dele Alli
    Yellow card
    87'
    BREATHING SPACE
    Liverpool will now feel they are set to move back within a point of Man City.
    Everton will stay in the drop zone, two points from safety.
    85'
    Divock Origi
    Goal
    GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-0 EVERTON
    Origi gets another late goal in a derby. That will surely seal the points as the Belgian nods home Diaz's miscued acrobatic volley from close range.
    84'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Henderson sends Salah away down the right. He cuts inside and lays it across for Thiago who sees his deflected shot tipped past the post by Pickford.
    83'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Henderson on for Jota.
    Diogo Jota
    Off
    Jordan Henderson
    On
    81'
    80'
    LET OFF FOR ALISSON
    The Liverpool keeper miscues a punch from a left-wing free kick but it doesn't quite fall for Richarlison. It was a close call for the hosts.
    78'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    Rondon on for Gray.
    76'
    74'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    Alli on for Allan.
    Allan
    Off
    Dele Alli
    On
    74'
    72'
    EVERTON CHANCE!
    Gray lashes a 25-yard strike just wide after brilliant play from Gordon gave Iwobi the opportunity to tee up his teammate.
    70'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Diaz charges down the left, cuts inside and sees a low strike deflected behind.
    68'
    VIDEO: LIVERPOOL BREAK THE DEADLOCK
    Klopp takes a bow as Origi makes an impact as part of the goal.
    66'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Matip's header is cleared off the line with Salah volleying the follow-up over the bar.
    Meanwhile, Allan is booked.
    Allan
    Yellow card
    64'
    'GOING DOWN, GOING DOWN, GOING DOWN!'
    Anfield rejoices in jubilation and relief.
    Kopites taunt their visitors and then sing Rafael Benitez's name.