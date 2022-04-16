MAN UTD V NORWICH - RONALDO HAT-TRICK SAVES UNITED

Premier League / Matchday 33
Old Trafford / 16.04.2022
FULL TIME
UNITED HOLD ON FOR VICTORY
And one which could be crucial given the North London side's both losing today. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+4'
BYRAM HAS A SHOT BLOCKED
And that might be Norwich's last chance.
90+1'
NORWICH CAN BARELY GET IN UNITED'S HALF
United's substitutes, especially Mata and Rashford, have made a difference in helping United control the game.
87'
GILMOUR PLAYS IN A FREE KICK
But it is over all the players in the box and United can bring the ball away.
82'
LEES-MELOU IS REPLACED BY ROWE
81'
RASHFORD PLAYS THE BALL ACROSS THE SIX-YARD BOX
But no United player can follow it up.
78'
MATA HAS COME ON FOR TELLES
76'
Goal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
GOAL FOR UNITED!
Ronaldo blasts the ball past Krul to put United back in front. He shoots wide of the wall to the goalkeeper's side and though Krul got hands to the ball he could not keep it out.
75'
ELANGA IS BROUGHT DOWN BY GIANNOULIS IN RONALDO TERRITORY
25 yards from goal to the right of the goal. We will surely see the inside foot up and over the wall attempt here.
74'
POGBA IS REPLACED BY RASHFORD
And there was some boos for the player, it appeared, as he left the field.
74'
DOWELL AND MCLEAN COME OFF
Gilmour and Placheta replace them.
71'
GREAT CHALLENGE FROM DALOT
Rashica was played in through the middle of the United area by Normann but the full back came over to block his shot.
66'
HANLEY WITH A CRUCIAL INTERCEPTION
He comes across to get in the way of Fernandes who was about to shoot in the penalty area.
64'
LINGARD COMES OFF FOR MATIC
A much-needed defensive midfield presence for United comes on.
63'
DOWELL TRIES A CHIP OFF DE GEA FROM 35 YARDS
But his effort was just over the bar and the keeper would have got the ball even if it did creep under the crossbar.
61'
RONALDO WINS HEADER FROM CORNER
But it goes straight at the keeper. Pogba is very rate about being caught by the trailing leg of Pogba
60'
RONALDO TRIES TO FIND ROOM TO SHOOT
But good defending from Byram forces a corner.
56'
GREAT STOP FROM DE GEA
Norwich close to taking the lead from Rashica's shot from 20 yards, after Pukki's nod down but De Gea just got a hand to the ball sprawling to his right.
54'
VAR SAY JUST ONSIDE!
Lindelof's trailing leg just played him onside. A nervous moment for Norwich fans. Now they can celebrate.
52'
Goal
Teemu Pukki
Norwich City
GOAL FOR NORWICH!
Pukki is played through on goal by Normann and slots home calmly in off the near post.