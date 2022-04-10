Focus switches to the final set of Premier League fixtures for Manchester City and Liverpool after the two sides played out an enthralling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Twice City took the lead at the Etihad, through Kevin De Bruyne and then Gabriel Jesus, but twice Liverpool managed to level thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

The draw leaves Manchester City just one point above Liverpool with seven games remaining for both sides.

City and Liverpool also have an FA Cup semi-final meeting to look forward on Saturday, while both teams take leads into their Champions League quarter-final second legs in midweek.

With regards to the Premier League, City arguably have the easier run-in in paper, with four home games and trips to Leeds, West Ham and Wolves:

April 20 - Brighton (H)

April 23 - Watford (H)

April 30 - Leeds (A)

May 8 - Newcastle (H)

May 15 - West Ham (A)

May 22 - Aston Villa (H)

TBD: Wolves (A)

"It's similar,” De Bruyne said afterwards, when asked which team benefits more from a point.

“I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But it's too hard, the schedule is too tough for both teams to win every game, but we will try."

De Bruyne added: "It was hard. To be fair I think we played excellent. The way we played was very good and we should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game.

"I think it should [be more before half-time] but we were still winning. The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still to play Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and Wolves at Anfield:

April 19 - Man United (H)

April 24 - Everton (H)

April 30 - Newcastle (A)

May 7 - Tottenham (H)

May 10 - Aston Villa (A)

May 15 - Southampton (A)

May 22 - Wolves (H)

"We'll have to wait and see,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said afterwards. “They don't drop many points, we know that.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves and win as many games as possible. If they slip up we have to be there right behind them. We'll keep going until the end."

Henderson added: "It was an intense game which we knew it would be. We knew it would be tough but we wanted to give it everything and get the win. We couldn't do that but we didn't lose. It's not the end of the world, we are still in the race, so positives and negatives.

"I think we started OK but we were a little hectic at times. Of course we knew we would come under pressure early on, they are a fantastic team. I felt we settled down a bit and caused them problems. It's pleasing how we twice came from behind. We want to do better of course.

"You have to keep going, you have to be prepared to suffer. You have to stay positive, stay on the front foot and not give them time. It worked at times, at others we can defend better."

