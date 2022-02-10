Jurgen Klopp savoured Diogo Jota's "genius" contribution to his side's comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.

The Reds boss named a much-changed lineup from the previous weekend's FA Cup tie with Cardiff City, bringing in regulars Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Thiago with Luis Diaz also given his first start for the club after his cameo against the Bluebirds.

But it was one of his now go-to men Jota that was the difference-maker, bundling home a rebound in the 34th minute before converting his second with just four minutes left.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Klopp said: "The second goal is a brilliant goal. A counter-press. I love it. He had a little genius moment to put it into the right spot.

"The first goal is really when you are in a goal-scoring moment then you are there. He is in that. I'm really happy for him and for us.

"We had a sense it could happen [Jota scoring lots of goals]. He is not a bargain or whatever and we did not get him for free! But we hoped.

"He is still a young lad. We really thought he would be an outstanding player. He was already but he has improved for sure."

Klopp also declared his delight at the immediate impact Colombian winger Diaz has had on his team, after showcasing his ability down the left flank.

The Reds boss said: "It was a surprise to me [his performance].

"But that is exactly how it looked in the training session, so we thought we should try it.

"He watched us and we showed him a lot of situations but rather than give him a lot of information we just said 'let him play'. It looks natural. It is really quick I must say. Really, really good performance. He had some outstanding moments."

Despite their win, Klopp reckoned that league leaders Manchester City still "can't smell their breath".

The hosts could've won by more than two goals on the night but in the second half Mo Salah spurned a one-on-one chance, before also hitting the bar with a curling effort.

For Leicester it was another defeat of a increasingly wretched season which now sees them down in twelfth in the table.

