Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed Austria manager, according to reports.

The German has been in temporary charge at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last November, and is due to be replaced by Ajax manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

As part of his agreement when joining United, Rangnick is set to remain at the club in a consultancy role for two years following Ten Hag’s arrival.

According to Sky Sports , Rangnick will now take on the role with Austria, combining it with his United role.

United have struggled under the former RB Leipzig and Schalke boss, getting knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and are sixth in the Premier League.

Austria reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020 last year, going out in the last 16 to eventual winners Italy after extra time.

However, defeat to Wales in the recent UEFA play-offs for the World Cup means they will be absent from Qatar when the tournament begins in the winter.

Franco Foda, who had managed the side since 2018, resigned following the loss to Wales in March.

