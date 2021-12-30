The interim manager was brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and with the three points earned United are now in sixth place. If they win their game in hand on West Ham, depending on Tottenham’s next two results, they could reach fifth place.

Speaking after the win, Rangnick told Amazon that he was far from certain to make signings in the January transfer window.

"The transfer window in the winter only makes sense if they increase the quality,” he began. “So far we have not spoken about that. My focus is on the current players, we have enough players so there is no lack of numbers.”

However he admitted that a top-three finish was looking unlikely.

He said: “I wouldn't say [fourth place] is the minimum but the other three teams are too far ahead. It is about the next development steps, eight games without defeat now.

“It is all about energy for me, about passion and if we show that - especially at home - we have a good team which is not so easy to play against us. It is about sustainably delivering that kind of performance."

United are back in action against Wolves in the Premier League on January 3.

