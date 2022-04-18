Manchester United are expected to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, according to reports.

The Guardian claims that the Ajax manager could be confirmed as the replacement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the next few days.

Ten Hag saw his current side lose in the final of the KNVB Cup to PSV Eindhoven this weekend, with mounting expectation that he will switch to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Dutchman is expected to be awarded a three-year contract with the possible option of another year, or simply a four-year deal.

He is expected to have final say on transfers after seeing the club founder in the transfer market since the departure of Alex Ferguson almost a decade ago. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward left the position earlier in the season after failing to produce a cohesive transfer policy.

United will travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to take on Liverpool in the Premier League as they chase a top-four finish, and with their rivals attempting to win their second league title since the inception of the revamped top flight.

Ten Hag also hopes to bring in his current assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag, with Steve McClaren also a possible appointee. The former England manager has spent time in the Netherlands, and was a former assistant to Alex Ferguson when the club won the treble in 1999.

Compensation is yet to be agreed and a fee of £1.7 million has been previously reported as the figure Ajax are looking for.

