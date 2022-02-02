Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old was also further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of making threats to kill and sexual assault.

Ad

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement on Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Premier League Manchester United issue statement following Greenwood allegations 30/01/2022 AT 10:03

Greenwood was initially arrested on Sunday after GMP "became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence".

GMP were granted more time to question Greenwood, while United said the forward would not train or play for the club until further notice.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a United spokesman said.

Following the news of more charges, Manchester United added in another statement: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

Nike suspended their relationship with the England forward following the allegations.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesperson told Reuters

Premier League Parker: Forget unbeaten start, Rangnick must shift dead wood at Man Utd 09/12/2021 AT 14:29