Mikel Arteta has expressed happiness with how Arsenal came through “a really tough week” with victory at Leeds, and called on the Premier League to provide clarity on the Covid-19 situation.

Off-field controversies have not stopped them stringing together three wins in the space of seven days to move fourth in the Premier League.

“It was a really tough week but really positive with performances and results,” Arteta told BBC Sport. “We must be happy today.

"They had to play the most physical team in the league and they had to be ready. We had a nightmare to come to the hotel."

Arsenal’s trip to Leeds was the only one of six games scheduled to take place on Saturday to survive, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

A Premier League meeting is set to take place on Monday to discuss options, and Arteta has called for clarity.

“Everyone is healthy,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “We always follow the guidelines. Now it's play as you can and we'll play as we can.

[The Premier League] will make the best decision for everybody. We want to play all under the same rules. That's where I think they have to come forward.

“Whatever they decide is best for the competition, but it has to be explained.”

Arteta was asked whether Aubameyang has a future at the club, but the coach was giving nothing away.

"He wasn't involved in today's game,” Arteta said. “Let's see.

“There's a privacy matter at the moment that I have to respect."

