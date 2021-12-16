Mikel Arteta hinted that there is no wish to bring back striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their weekend game against Leeds.
Aubameyang was dropped as a result of breaking club protocols and was also stripped of the club captaincy. He missed the game against West Ham at the weekend, and also failed to make the squad for the win over West Ham.
Ad
That absence has led to speculation he will move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window to replace the retiring Sergio Aguero, but his £350,000-a-week wages may prove an obstacle to any move.
Premier League
Arsenal roll over West Ham and prove club captains are overrated - The Warm-Up
- Arsenal roll over West Ham and prove club captains are overrated - The Warm-Up
- Barcelona target Torres as Aguero replacement - Paper Round
- Martinelli and Smith Rowe earn Arsenal winover West Ham after penalty controversy
French striker Alexandre Lacazette started in his place against West Ham, bringing praise from the Spaniard, as well as words for goalscorer Gabriel Martinelli.
“It’s in his nature. He’s not a selfish player. He’s a player that’s happy when they make the team better,” he said.
He’s the next in line [to be captain] and he’s taken it the way everybody played today with such pride and commitment. I’m really proud of it.
'It's so painful' - Arteta on Aubameyang punishment
“All of our young players were good and the senior players led by example. We shared the goals. It’s important for Gabi to score a goal like today. Everybody, I’m really pleased.”
Of Aubameyang, Arteta said: “No news. He wasn't eligible for this game and that's it.”
Premier League
Martinelli and Smith Rowe earn Arsenal win over West Ham after penalty controversy
Transfers
Barcelona target Chelsea trio plus Aubameyang - Paper Round
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad