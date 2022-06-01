Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are joined by Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist.
De Bruyne and Salah are expected to fight it out for the award, which is voted for by players, with the winner set to be announced on June 9.
Salah won the men's FWA Football of the Year award after Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, while De Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season for his role in Manchester City’s title win.
De Bruyne has won the PFA award for the past two years, and the Belgian is hoping to become the first player to win it three times, as is Ronaldo.
Salah, meanwhile, claimed the award back in 2017-18, and is in contention this year after topping both the scoring and assist charts in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Sam Kerr will be expected to win the Women’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award after her exploits helped Chelsea win the WSL title.
Kerr, the women's FWA Football of the Year, scored 20 goals in 20 games as Chelsea defended their crown, and she was joined on the six-player shortlist by captain Pernille Harder.
Arsenal duo Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema, plus Manchester City pair Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are also nominated.
The Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist is an all-English line-up, with Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Jacob Ramsey, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe making the cut.
The women’s young player shortlist comprises Hemp, Lauren James, Frida Maanum, Jessica Naz, Ella Toone and Maya Le Tissier.
MEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Sadio Mane - Liverpool
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
WOMEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
- Alex Greenwood - Manchester City
- Pernille Harder - Chelsea
- Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
- Sam Kerr - Chelsea
- Kim Little - Arsenal
- Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal
MEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Phil Foden - Manchester City
- Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace
- Reece James - Chelsea
- Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal
WOMEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
- Lauren James - Chelsea
- Frida Maanum - Arsenal
- Jessica Naz - Tottenham Hotspur
- Ella Toone - Manchester United
- Maya Le Tissier - Brighton and Hove Albion
