Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are joined by Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist.

De Bruyne and Salah are expected to fight it out for the award, which is voted for by players, with the winner set to be announced on June 9.

Salah won the men's FWA Football of the Year award after Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, while De Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season for his role in Manchester City’s title win.

De Bruyne has won the PFA award for the past two years, and the Belgian is hoping to become the first player to win it three times, as is Ronaldo.

Salah, meanwhile, claimed the award back in 2017-18, and is in contention this year after topping both the scoring and assist charts in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sam Kerr will be expected to win the Women’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award after her exploits helped Chelsea win the WSL title.

Kerr, the women's FWA Football of the Year, scored 20 goals in 20 games as Chelsea defended their crown, and she was joined on the six-player shortlist by captain Pernille Harder.

Arsenal duo Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema, plus Manchester City pair Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are also nominated.

The Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist is an all-English line-up, with Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Jacob Ramsey, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe making the cut.

The women’s young player shortlist comprises Hemp, Lauren James, Frida Maanum, Jessica Naz, Ella Toone and Maya Le Tissier.

MEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

WOMEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Alex Greenwood - Manchester City

Pernille Harder - Chelsea

Lauren Hemp - Manchester City

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Kim Little - Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal

MEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace

Reece James - Chelsea

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal

WOMEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lauren Hemp - Manchester City

Lauren James - Chelsea

Frida Maanum - Arsenal

Jessica Naz - Tottenham Hotspur

Ella Toone - Manchester United

Maya Le Tissier - Brighton and Hove Albion

