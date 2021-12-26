Mikel Arteta has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal is being managed on a game-by-game basis.

The Gabon international has not featured for the Gunners since being stripped of the captaincy for a disciplinary breach earlier in December.

Aubameyang’s absence has coincided with the Gunners embarking on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

“He wasn’t selected for today’s match," Arteta said. “We’ll take it game by game. That was the decision.”

Aubameyang is set to head to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Reflecting on the win over Norwich, Arteta said: “Very happy, it’s not easy to win away from home in the league. The way we performed, how dominant we were from the beginning and the quality that we showed throughout the game, (it was) really impressive today.

“The direction the team is taking, and how we are growing the understanding between players. Obviously they’ve been playing now for a few months together. The unity that we show in general, and the support that we are getting in every ground from our supporters is very much linked with the way we can transmit the way we want to play. So I am really pleased with that as well.”

