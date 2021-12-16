Leicester City's Premier League match against Tottenham has been postponed just hours before the clubs were due to meet at the King Power stadium.

Spurs already had their last two matches, against Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Brighton in the league, called off due a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Earlier this week, Manchester United's match against Brenford was postponed, while Watford's trip to Burnley was also a victim.

Increasing cases of the virus spreading throughout clubs in England have led to calls for all fixtures to be brought to a temporary halt but the authorities are yet to make a formal decision.

