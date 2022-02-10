Ten-man Arsenal secured their first win in over a month as they scraped past Wolves 1-0 at Molineux to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead in the 25th minute, as Gabriel tapped in a scrappy opener from close range for his second goal of the season.

The complexion of the game then turned in Wolves’ favour with just over twenty minutes to go as Gabriel Martinelli was shown two yellow cards in quick succession to leave Arsenal in the lurch as they tried to see the game out.

Wolves threw everything at the North London side in the closing moments of the game, but were unable to find the breakthrough, as the Arsenal back-line defended valiantly.

There was relief on the Arsenal bench as the Gunners held on for a priceless victory in the West Midlands.

TALKING POINT - Martinelli’s controversial red card

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is shown a Red Card by match referee Michael Oliver

Once again, a controversial refereeing decision has overshadowed a Premier League game. Not for the first time this season, Arsenal were on the end of it.

Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow card offences within the space of a couple of seconds, with Michael Oliver deciding to brandish the two bookings at the same time and give the Brazilian his marching orders.

In the laws of the game, this interpretation is allowed, but situations like these are rarely seen, which will make this all the more confusing for Arsenal fans. Added to that, the inconsistency of Oliver's decision making at times during the game left a lot to be desired.

Mikel Arteta said post-match that he had "never seen anything like it", and the Arsenal manager will be reeling that one of his best players will be missing for their next fixture against Brentford, considering how thin their squad is.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Gabriel

Gabriel buteur contre les Wolves avec Arsenal

Another colossal performance from one of Arsenal's players of the season. The Brazilian delivered once again defensively to keep the scores level, and proved to be the match-winner with his tap-in finish in the first-half.

The 24-year-old's centre-back partnership with Ben White cannot be underestimated, as the two defenders once again worked excellently together. He also could've had a sublime assist if Alex Lacazette took his key chance in the 71st minute instead of dragging the ball wide.

Gabriel made a total of two key passes, won his only aerial duel of the game, and made two successful tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal - Ramsdale 7, Cedric 7, White 7, Gabriel 8, Tierney 6, Xhaka 6, Partey 6, Odegaard 7, Saka 7, Martinelli 5, Lacazette 7. Subs: Holding 7, Smith Rowe 6, Nketiah 6.

Wolves: Sa 6, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Kilman 6, Marcal 6, Semedo 7, Neves 7, Dendoncker 6, Trincao 7, Jimenez 6, Podence 7. Subs: Chiquinho 7, Silva 6, Ait-Nouri 6.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! (Gabriel) - Gabriel has the ball in the net, what a scrappy goal that was! Martinelli's corner is flicked on by White after some pinball in the box. It eventually finds Lacazette, but Sa takes him out in the process, which leaves the ball to trickle to Gabriel, who has an easy tap-in! After a VAR check, the goal stands!

69’ - ARSENAL DOWN TO TEN! (Gabriel Martinelli) - What a mental last few minutes! Gabriel Martinelli is sent off! He is shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds by Michael Oliver for a push on Daniel Podence off the ball, then seconds later, for another offence as he pulls back Chiquinho. They were two bookable offences, but that could be controversial!

71’ - WHAT A MISS! - Alex Lacazette with one of the misses of the season! He is put through by Gabriel with a through ball from deep, and the Frenchman peels away from the Wolves defence on the left, before hitting a curling shot towards the far corner with his right foot, but it goes wide of the far post!

KEY STATS

Arsenal now have seven red cards this season in all competitions, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

Arsenal have ended Wolves’ five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and secured their first win over the Black Country side since July 2020.

